Transport Routes to Mali Suspended Amid Jihadist Blockade

Swiss-based transport company MSC has ceased accepting bookings for Mali due to escalating security issues and an ongoing fuel shortage. This results from a blockade imposed by al Qaeda-linked militants, which has now entered its second month.

Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has launched attacks on fuel tanker convoys attempting to reach Mali's capital, Bamako. The group's actions have exerted pressure on the country's military-led government, raising fears of an attempt to impose their rule.

Furthermore, French shipping company CMA CGM reported significant impacts on overland transport. Delays and increased costs have been noted due to Mali's fuel and security challenges, despite a reversal in suspending cargo shipments after discussions with Mali's transport ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)