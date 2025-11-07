Impacts of Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown on Consumer Sentiment

In an unsettling development for the U.S. economy, early November saw consumer sentiment drop to its lowest point in nearly three and a half years. This decline is attributed to worries about the economic repercussions of the nation's longest government shutdown.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers report underscored a K-shaped economy, where wealthier households benefit from strong stock market performances, while lower-income groups face significant challenges.

Amidst efforts to mitigate the shutdown's effects, federal workers are furloughed and food benefits disrupted. Economic analysts suggest the situation highlights vulnerabilities in the broader economic framework as sentiment among consumers crosses political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)