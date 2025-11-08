India Enhances Connectivity with Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant development for India's railways, flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station on Saturday.

The introduction of these semi-high-speed trains on routes such as Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru is set to cut down travel time significantly.

According to an official statement, the new services aim to enhance regional mobility, boost tourism, and support economic activity throughout the nation, linking key cultural and religious destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot.