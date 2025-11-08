Left Menu

India Enhances Connectivity with Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras, ensuring faster travel between cities. These trains cover Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, promoting tourism and economic growth by connecting cultural and economic hubs across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:08 IST
India Enhances Connectivity with Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant development for India's railways, flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station on Saturday.

The introduction of these semi-high-speed trains on routes such as Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru is set to cut down travel time significantly.

According to an official statement, the new services aim to enhance regional mobility, boost tourism, and support economic activity throughout the nation, linking key cultural and religious destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot.

TRENDING

1
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

 India
2
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.

Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of cr...

 India
3
Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

 Italy
4
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025