Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains at the Banaras railway station, marking a significant expansion of India's railway services.

The new semi-high-speed trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, significantly cutting down travel time and improving regional mobility.

These trains aim to boost tourism and economic development across key regions of the country. The Banaras-Khajuraho route will notably connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, linking prominent cultural and religious destinations.