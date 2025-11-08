Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras. These trains will connect key routes like Banaras-Khajuraho and Lucknow-Saharanpur, reducing travel time, enhancing regional mobility, and promoting tourism and economic activities. The Banaras-Khajuraho route links major cultural and religious sites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains at the Banaras railway station, marking a significant expansion of India's railway services.
The new semi-high-speed trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, significantly cutting down travel time and improving regional mobility.
These trains aim to boost tourism and economic development across key regions of the country. The Banaras-Khajuraho route will notably connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, linking prominent cultural and religious destinations.
