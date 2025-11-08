Left Menu

Delhi airport operator says all flight operations normal after glitch

The operator of Delhi airport said on Saturday all flight operations were normal, more than a day after a technical glitch led to delays of hundreds of flights at one of the world's busiest hubs.

A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays. India's airports authority said late on Friday that the system was "up and running" after a technical glitch.

