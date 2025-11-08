Three frontline staff feted for alertness after railway track blast in Assam

Three frontline railway staff whose alertness prevented a mishap after tracks were damaged in a suspected IED blast in Assam last month were felicitated by the authorities, an official statement said on Saturday. Loco pilot Jitendra Kumar, senior loco pilot Sailendra Kumar Keshari and train manager Bholaram Das were honoured recently with cash awards and certificates in recognition of their dedication to duty, it said. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava felicitated the frontline railway staff for their exemplary vigilance, professionalism and prompt action. A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion had taken place at around 1 am on October 23, around 5 km away from the Kokrajhar railway station towards Salakati in Alipurduar division of the NFR, leading to damage to tracks. A goods train was passing between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations when the crew sensed a sudden heavy jerk. They immediately stopped the train, alerted control authorities and discovered damage to the railway track caused by the suspected blast. Their swift action prevented further damage, ensured timely restoration of train operations and safeguarded both railway property and lives.

