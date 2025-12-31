Left Menu

Radiographer Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Ambala

A radiographer at Ambala Cantonment's Civil Hospital was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl. The incident allegedly happened during a chest X-ray visit. The girl's sister reported the incident, leading to the radiographer's arrest. Police are investigating previous allegations against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A radiographer at Ambala Cantonment's Civil Hospital faced arrest on Wednesday after allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police reported.

According to authorities, the young girl visited the radiology department for a chest X-ray with her elder sister. After the procedure, she informed her sister of the incident.

The girl's revelation sparked a commotion within the hospital, prompting her sister to confront the alleged offender. Subsequent police actions led to his arrest, and investigations into his prior conduct are ongoing.

