Radiographer Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Ambala

A radiographer at Ambala Cantonment's Civil Hospital faced arrest on Wednesday after allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police reported.

According to authorities, the young girl visited the radiology department for a chest X-ray with her elder sister. After the procedure, she informed her sister of the incident.

The girl's revelation sparked a commotion within the hospital, prompting her sister to confront the alleged offender. Subsequent police actions led to his arrest, and investigations into his prior conduct are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)