Radiographer Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Ambala
A radiographer at Ambala Cantonment's Civil Hospital was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl. The incident allegedly happened during a chest X-ray visit. The girl's sister reported the incident, leading to the radiographer's arrest. Police are investigating previous allegations against the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A radiographer at Ambala Cantonment's Civil Hospital faced arrest on Wednesday after allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police reported.
According to authorities, the young girl visited the radiology department for a chest X-ray with her elder sister. After the procedure, she informed her sister of the incident.
The girl's revelation sparked a commotion within the hospital, prompting her sister to confront the alleged offender. Subsequent police actions led to his arrest, and investigations into his prior conduct are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- radiographer
- Ambala
- molestation
- arrest
- police
- hospital
- incident
- chest X-ray
- allegations
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragic School Incident Spurs Major Policy Changes
Massive Recruitment Drive by UP Police: 32,679 Constable Posts Up for Grabs
Jammu Police's Landmark Year: Crime Down, Security Up
Maharashtra Police Unravel Pan-India Kidney Transplant Racket
Delhi Gears Up with Massive Police Deployment to Maintain New Year's Eve Safety