11 students among 13 injured as school crashes into tree in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:09 IST
Thirteen people, including 11 students, were injured on Saturday when a school bus from Khai village in Sangrur rammed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The accident took place near Chunni village on the Sirhind-Chandigarh Road, they said.

The bus driver, the school principal, and 11 students were rushed to Indus Hospital in Mohali for treatment.

A police officer said three buses from Punjab Public School in Khai were taking students on an educational trip to Chandigarh, and one of them met with an accident.

