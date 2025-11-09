Liege airport resumes operations after drone sighting
09-11-2025
Belgium's Liege airport resumed operations after a 30-minute interruption on Saturday evening due to a drone sighting, an airport spokesperson said.
Sightings of drones over airports and military bases have become a constant problem in Belgium in recent days, and have caused major disruptions across Europe in recent months.
