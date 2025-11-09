Left Menu

UPDATE 1-New Zealand authorities send extra fire planes to battle 1,100-hectare wildfire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Sunday that more firefighting planes were being sent to the area, taking the number of aerial assets involved to eight helicopters and three planes. "Because of the terrain and extent of the fire, air attack is more effective at this stage than bringing in additional ground crews across most of the fireground," Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Craig Gold said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 05:45 IST
UPDATE 1-New Zealand authorities send extra fire planes to battle 1,100-hectare wildfire

New Zealand authorities said on Sunday that extra aircraft were being sent to fight an out-of-control wildfire that has burnt through around 1,100 hectares (4.2 square miles) of national park in the country's central North Island.

Firefighters began battling the fire in Tongariro National Park, a popular hiking spot, on Saturday afternoon and around 40 hikers had to be airlifted to safety. However, firefighting efforts were suspended overnight for safety reasons. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Sunday that more firefighting planes were being sent to the area, taking the number of aerial assets involved to eight helicopters and three planes.

"Because of the terrain and extent of the fire, air attack is more effective at this stage than bringing in additional ground crews across most of the fireground," Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Craig Gold said in a statement. Nine hikers were evacuated from the national park on Sunday morning, state-owned Radio New Zealand reported, citing a Department of Conservation spokesperson.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said an aerial reconnaissance on Sunday would confirm the extent of the fire. Depending on what it showed, it was expected to take a full day of operations to bring the fire under control. The agency said it would have six fire trucks and five tankers on the ground battling the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan is not alone, vice president says after breakthrough Europe trip

Taiwan is not alone, vice president says after breakthrough Europe trip

Taiwan
2
UPDATE 1-New Zealand authorities send extra fire planes to battle 1,100-hectare wildfire

UPDATE 1-New Zealand authorities send extra fire planes to battle 1,100-hect...

 Global
3
US: People in some states get SNAP food aid while others still wait for their November benefits

US: People in some states get SNAP food aid while others still wait for thei...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-US airlines cancel 1,460 flights as travel woes increase

UPDATE 2-US airlines cancel 1,460 flights as travel woes increase

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025