Finance Minister Kicks Off Union Budget 2026-27 Consultations

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the inaugural pre-Budget consultation in New Delhi, focusing on the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27. Leading economists and senior officials, including the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Chief Economic Adviser, joined the meeting.

The Finance Ministry announced via social media that the consultation commenced at 10 am and would proceed until noon, followed by a session with agriculturists and farmer organizations. These discussions form part of the series of consultations that the Finance Ministry undertakes as part of budget development.

The pre-Budget meetings serve as a critical forum for gathering input from a variety of stakeholders, including industry associations and trade unions. The aim is to ensure the Union Budget reflects a diverse array of perspectives and sectors' needs, culminating in the budget's presentation on February 1, 2026.