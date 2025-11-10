Left Menu

IPS Academy Celebrates 32 Years of Educational Excellence

IPS Academy commemorated its 32nd Foundation Day with enthusiasm, highlighting its growth from offering four courses to becoming Central India's largest educational institution. Hosting over 10,000 students in diverse programs, the academy marked the day with cultural festivities and reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing globally competitive talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:14 IST
IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs. Image Credit: ANI
IPS Academy in Indore celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day, marking a journey from four courses in 1994 to becoming Central India's largest educational institution. The celebration was filled with enthusiasm, reflecting its evolution into an educational hub offering 78 diverse programs to more than 10,000 students.

The Management Institute has achieved NAAC Grade A++ accreditation, and its Engineering courses are NBA-accredited, both enjoying Autonomous Status. The academy now offers a broad spectrum of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in several disciplines, including Architecture, Management, and Engineering, among others. The foundation day saw an impressive cultural program initiated by lighting a ceremonial lamp by President Achal Choudhary and Vice President Yogendra Jain.

Expressing pride in the institution's growth, President Choudhary remarked on its vital role in nation-building. Vice President Jain emphasized the academy's dedication to quality education and its mission to cultivate globally competitive talent, applauding teachers, students, and staff for their contributions and expressing optimism for their futures.

