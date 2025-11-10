Kolkata Ascends as Global Leather Hub at AILPA 2025

Kolkata's standing as an industrial powerhouse received a transformative boost with the recent All-India Leather Products & Allied Industries (AILPA) Exhibition 2025, held in October. Organized by the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA), the event underscored the city's emergence as a pivotal global player in design and sustainable manufacturing.

The exhibition, which took place from the 28th to the 30th of October at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, was a triumph, highlighting the burgeoning prowess of Bengal's leather goods sector. Attendees were impressed by the professionalism, creativity, and technical acumen of the region's manufacturers. The event attracted over 80 international buyers, notably shifting perceptions and spotlighting Kolkata as a competitive sourcing destination.

Exhibitors at AILPA 2025 presented their wares in eco-friendly setups, reinforcing Kolkata's evolution from a raw material supplier to a holistic, export-oriented production hub. The exhibition not only projected an image of modernity but also opened avenues amid changing international trade dynamics, indicating West Bengal's readiness to expand its footprint in the global leather market.

