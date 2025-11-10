Left Menu

Kolkata Ascends as Global Leather Hub at AILPA 2025

AILPA 2025, held in Kolkata, redefined the city's industrial narrative by demonstrating its potential as a leading center for leather goods. The event showcased Bengal's modern manufacturing prowess to national and international buyers, positioning it as the emerging 'Bag Capital' of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:19 IST
Kolkata Ascends as Global Leather Hub at AILPA 2025
AILPA 2025 Positions Kolkata as India's Emerging "Bag Capital". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's standing as an industrial powerhouse received a transformative boost with the recent All-India Leather Products & Allied Industries (AILPA) Exhibition 2025, held in October. Organized by the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA), the event underscored the city's emergence as a pivotal global player in design and sustainable manufacturing.

The exhibition, which took place from the 28th to the 30th of October at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, was a triumph, highlighting the burgeoning prowess of Bengal's leather goods sector. Attendees were impressed by the professionalism, creativity, and technical acumen of the region's manufacturers. The event attracted over 80 international buyers, notably shifting perceptions and spotlighting Kolkata as a competitive sourcing destination.

Exhibitors at AILPA 2025 presented their wares in eco-friendly setups, reinforcing Kolkata's evolution from a raw material supplier to a holistic, export-oriented production hub. The exhibition not only projected an image of modernity but also opened avenues amid changing international trade dynamics, indicating West Bengal's readiness to expand its footprint in the global leather market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Ukraine
2
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

 Global
3
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.

Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED maki...

 India
4
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025