Sarveshwar Foods Pioneers Mushkbudji Rice Collaboration for Pan India Distribution

In a significant development for Jammu & Kashmir's agricultural sector, Sarveshwar Foods Limited announced a tri-party agreement to enhance the procurement and distribution of Mushkbudji Rice, an indigenous aromatic variety. The agreement was signed alongside the BIRC 2025 event, reflecting the strategic intent to formalize future commercial transactions.

This collaborative initiative involves key players such as the Sagam Mushkbudji Farmer Producer Company, representing the rice growers, and the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, the apex body for rice exporters. The aim is to procure an indicative quantity of 500 Metric Tons (MT) of Mushkbudji rice, valued at Rs 7.5 Crores, for distribution across India.

Sarveshwar Foods Chairman, Mr. Rohit Gupta, emphasized the company's commitment to showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's unique agricultural produce. Dr. Prem Garg, President of IREF, highlighted the importance of connecting niche agricultural products to established markets, thereby benefiting the local farmers. Meanwhile, Shabir Ahmad Baba, representing the Sagam Mushkbudji, welcomed the arrangement, seeing it as a substantial opportunity for regional growers.

