India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025: Paving Trade Bridges with Credlix

The India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025, organized by Credlix in partnership with the Indian Embassy in Mexico, is set to enhance trade relations between the two nations. Scheduled for November 19-21 in Mexico City and Toluca, this business exchange marks a pivotal moment in the India-Mexico Trade Corridor.

H.E. Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Indian Ambassador to Mexico, emphasized the importance of resilient and diversified trade partnerships between India and Mexico, two emerging economies with considerable strategic interests. Moglix and Credlix's CEO, Rahul Garg, highlighted the role of this event in integrating Indian exporters into North America's industrial value chain via Mexico.

During the three-day event, over 30 Indian exporters and Mexican manufacturers will engage in B2B meetings, sectoral sessions, and networking opportunities, including a roundtable discussion and business visits in Toluca. This initiative aims to accelerate cross-border collaboration using commerce, technology, and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)