Knowledge Realty Trust Announces Rs 690 Crore Distribution to Unit Holders

On Monday, Knowledge Realty Trust announced a substantial distribution of Rs 690 crore to its unit holders for the quarter ending September.

Listed recently after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), the Real Estate Investment Trust, co-sponsored by Sattva and Blackstone, disclosed in a regulatory filing that its board approved the distribution.

The allocation includes Rs 615.50 crore as a dividend, Rs 13.30 crore in interest, minus any applicable taxes, and Rs 61.19 crore for capital repayment. This follows a strong financial performance, with a quarterly revenue of Rs 1,123.8 crore and net operating income reaching Rs 988.1 crore.

CEO Shirish Godbole highlighted a 17% revenue increase year-on-year, totaling Rs 22,019 million, while Chief Operations Officer Quaiser Parvez noted robust leasing momentum. The portfolio occupancy rose to 92%, supported by global capability centers (GCCs) and domestic demand, with 29 Grade-A office assets totaling 46.4 million square feet in various stages of development across six Indian cities.