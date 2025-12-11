Left Menu

Evacuees Seek Refuge Amid Renewed Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

Amid renewed tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, thousands have been displaced. Evacuees face challenging conditions in makeshift shelters. Despite ceasefire efforts, the border conflict intensifies, leaving many praying for peace and a swift return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surin | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:51 IST
Evacuees Seek Refuge Amid Renewed Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions
The renewed clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border have displaced hundreds of thousands, leaving evacuees in makeshift shelters. Despite a previous ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump, hostilities have resumed, forcing many like Amnat Meephew to flee their homes.

In northeastern Thailand's Surin province, early evacuation warnings enabled residents to escape before hostilities intensified. While temporarily settled in university halls and gymnasiums, evacuees receive support from health officials and volunteers. Activities have been organized to alleviate stress for children and adults alike.

Across the border in Cambodia, displaced individuals endure tougher conditions, constructing improvised shelters in the fields. With dropping temperatures and no resolution in sight, evacuees like Thai Chea are eager for peace to return to their homes and livelihoods.

