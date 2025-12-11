Trump's Diplomatic Dilemma: Can the US Broker Peace in Southeast Asia?

In escalating hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia, Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of clashes as both nations anticipated intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had successfully brokered a ceasefire in July and is now poised to make another diplomatic attempt.

The renewed fighting, described as some of the most intense since the summer confrontation, has resulted in significant casualties. The Thai and Cambodian border, stretching over 817 kilometers, saw violence that included artillery and rocket attacks. Civilians have been disproportionately affected, with reports of deaths and injuries on both sides.

Cambodia's Interior Ministry reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools and temples, attributing blame to Thailand's military operations. Meanwhile, Thailand remains hesitant to engage with external interventions, insisting on regional resolutions. Despite the fraught situation, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism about continued negotiations to de-escalate tensions.

