Trump's Diplomatic Dilemma: Can the US Broker Peace in Southeast Asia?

Intense clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have entered a fourth day, with both nations awaiting intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously halted conflict in July through diplomatic pressure. Civilians are suffering heavily from ongoing artillery attacks and air strikes near the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:46 IST
In escalating hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia, Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of clashes as both nations anticipated intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had successfully brokered a ceasefire in July and is now poised to make another diplomatic attempt.

The renewed fighting, described as some of the most intense since the summer confrontation, has resulted in significant casualties. The Thai and Cambodian border, stretching over 817 kilometers, saw violence that included artillery and rocket attacks. Civilians have been disproportionately affected, with reports of deaths and injuries on both sides.

Cambodia's Interior Ministry reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools and temples, attributing blame to Thailand's military operations. Meanwhile, Thailand remains hesitant to engage with external interventions, insisting on regional resolutions. Despite the fraught situation, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism about continued negotiations to de-escalate tensions.

