Euro and U.S. Bond Yields Rise Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Government bond yields in both the euro area and the U.S. rose following the U.S. Senate's advancement of a measure to reopen the federal government. This development improved risk sentiment, affecting borrowing costs and investors' expectations of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:44 IST
Government bond yields in the euro area and the United States climbed on Monday, prompted by the U.S. Senate's progress on reopening the federal government after a protracted 40-day shutdown that put economic strain. Germany's 10-year yields, a key benchmark for the euro area, increased by 2.5 basis points to reach 2.699%, marking the highest point since October 9. Concurrently, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields saw a rise of 5 basis points to settle at 4.14%, while the 2-year yields ascended by 4.5 basis points, reaching 3.60%.

Commenting on the situation, Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, noted the pressure bond markets are experiencing amid improved risk sentiment and diminishing fears regarding economic damage. Guntermann further predicted that 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were likely to trend towards the upper end of their range, along with a slight inclination towards curve steepening.

The outlook on rates was highlighted by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett's Sunday interview, where he intimated that the nation's fourth-quarter GDP might face negativity if the shutdown persisted. Despite an overall optimistic risk sentiment on Monday, investors steered away from safe-haven government bonds as borrowing costs increased. This prolonged government shutdown would exacerbate economic concerns and possibly influence Federal Reserve rate adjustments, with potential impacts on the euro area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

