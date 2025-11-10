Eicher Pro X Diesel Launch: Revolutionizing Last-Mile Logistics

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, unveiled the Eicher Pro X Diesel in the Small Commercial Vehicle segment, enhancing last-mile logistics solutions with its new launch.

Equipped with the innovative Eicher E449 diesel engine, this range offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and is tailored for e-commerce, FMCG, and other sectors. The diesel variant follows the launch of the electric model earlier this year, showcasing Eicher's commitment to diverse logistics needs.

The Eicher Pro X Diesel, manufactured at Eicher's Bhopal plant, highlights features such as ergonomic seating and intelligent connectivity, aiming to serve small businesses and fleet operators. As Eicher strengthens its market presence, the vehicle reinforces the company's vision of supporting India's logistics growth.

