Online Gaming Surge Sparks Child Safety Concerns

The online gaming industry's expansion poses risks of addiction and health issues in children, as per a CyberPeace report. It calls for structured policy intervention to protect young users, highlighting the developmental, physical, and mental health challenges and recommending regulations to curb these growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:55 IST
Representative Image of Online game (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rapid growth of the online gaming industry is increasing exposure and potential risks to children, as detailed in a CyberPeace report. The study emphasizes the need for systematic policy interventions to safeguard young users from addiction and exploitation.

Concerns are mounting among researchers and health professionals about the detrimental impact of early online gaming exposure on children's development. The report states that excessive screen time is linked to health issues like obesity and repetitive strain injuries, exacerbating the risk of associated health complications.

The addictive characteristics of video games are also troubling, disrupting sleep and impacting cardiovascular health, while contributing to social isolation. CyberPeace suggests age verification methods, content regulation, and a 'living legislation' framework that adapts to industry changes, to address these escalating concerns.

