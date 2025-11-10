Manaksia Coated Metals Spurs Green Energy Shift with Gujarat Solar Project

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited, a prominent name in the coated steel sector, has announced its ambitious plans to establish a 7 MWp solar power project in Gujarat. This move is part of the company's strategic efforts to reduce reliance on grid electricity by transitioning to renewable energy.

Working closely with Prozeal Green Energy, a leading renewable energy EPC and IPP firm, Manaksia aims to achieve energy self-reliance while significantly cutting power costs. The solar project is expected to supply up to 55% of the company's energy needs, offering savings of up to 50% on electricity costs.

Set for commissioning in Q1 FY27, the initiative will offset considerable quantities of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to planting 400,000 trees annually. This landmark project aligns with India's Net Zero 2070 goals, emphasizing the role of industrial players in clean energy transitions.