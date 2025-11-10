India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025: A New Era for Trade Cooperation

The India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025, announced by Credlix in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Mexico, is set to take place from November 19 to 21, 2025, in Mexico City and Toluca. This key event in the India-Mexico Trade Corridor aims to connect Indian exporters with Mexican importers in booming industrial sectors such as automotive components and machineries.

As global manufacturing networks shift, the meet focuses on strengthening direct partnerships, supply-chain integration, and access to trade finance. India, a rising global manufacturing hub, sees this initiative as a step towards self-reliance and extensive trade bridge-building. Meanwhile, Mexico's strategic position as a gateway to North America under the USMCA presents significant opportunities for both nations.

The event will spotlight over 30 Indian exporters and Mexican manufacturers through B2B meetings, panel discussions, and site visits. Highlights include a roundtable discussion at the Indian Embassy, an exhibition showcasing high-quality Indian products, and interactions with top Mexican government officials. The collaboration seeks to elevate India-Mexico trade ties, leveraging Credlix's expertise in digital trade-finance to facilitate sustainable business growth.