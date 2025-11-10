Left Menu

Tokyo Cup 2 Strengthens Indo-Japanese Business Ties

Krisumi Corporation sponsors Tokyo Cup 2, an event fostering Indo-Japanese relations at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurugram. The event, hosted by HSIIDC, Connect India Japan, and Krisumi, saw participation from industry leaders and reinforced Haryana's appeal as an investment hub.

Updated: 10-11-2025 16:22 IST
Tokyo Cup 2 Strengthens Indo-Japanese Business Ties
Team Krisumi felicitates one of the winners with the award. Image Credit: ANI
Gurugram, Haryana witnessed a remarkable celebration of Indo-Japanese collaboration as Krisumi Corporation sponsored the Tokyo Cup 2. The event, held at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, was organized by HSIIDC along with Connect India Japan.

The tournament drew prominent figures from both Indian and Japanese industries, government officials, and diplomats, highlighting efforts to bolster business and cultural partnerships between the two nations. Krisumi's Director of Sales & Marketing, Vineet Nanda, emphasized the deep-rooted Indo-Japanese relationship that transcends business, embodying a unique blend of Japanese discipline and Indian warmth.

The Tokyo Cup stands as a testament to Indo-Japanese collaboration beyond corporate realms, merging business networking with cultural exchange. Over 500 Japanese companies currently operate in Haryana, marking it as a significant base for Japanese enterprises in India. Initiatives like the Tokyo Cup aim to further enhance this partnership, promoting Haryana as a prime investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

