TRAI Initiates Overhaul of Interconnection Regulations for Future-Proof Telecom Sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is revisiting its interconnection regulations to accommodate technological advancements and improve service quality. This comprehensive review aims to adapt the regulatory framework to modern telecom needs, focusing on emerging technologies like 4G/5G and satellite-based networks, while inviting stakeholder input.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:54 IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India logo (Image/X/@TRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced a comprehensive review of its interconnection regulations to align with advancing telecom technologies. The move comes as the current framework, comprising nine different regulations, faces obsolescence amid technological evolution.

TRAI's review, empowered by the 1997 TRAI Act, seeks to ensure seamless interconnectivity between service providers. The regulations under consideration span over two decades, beginning with the 'Register of Interconnect Agreements Regulations, 1999' to the most recent 'Telecommunication Interconnection Regulations, 2018', undergoing numerous amendments over time.

The priority is a regulatory framework that adapts to IP-based interconnection, essential for 4G/5G rollouts, and examines interconnection issues relevant to satellite-based networks. The consultation paper invites stakeholder feedback by December 8, 2025, highlighting TRAI's commitment to fostering fair competition and service quality in India's telecom landscape.

