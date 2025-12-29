Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's Engaging Sports Fest Boosts Conservation Efforts

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) recently launched a sports competition aimed at reinvigorating Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) and fostering greater community engagement in wildlife preservation, according to an official announcement made on Monday.

The events, which spanned over two-and-a-half months starting from October 15, involved enthusiastic participation from village youth, tourist guides, and jeep drivers from the reserve's buffer areas. Approximately 2,210 participants represented 85 EDCs from various forest ranges including Moharli, Chandrapur, Khadsangi, Shivani, Palasgaon, and Mul.

Given that nearly 50% of TATR's tiger population inhabits these buffer zones, the sports initiative served as a constructive platform to engage local communities, particularly the youth. A total of 174 matches in sports such as Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Tug-of-War were organized to promote cooperation, build trust, and elevate conservation awareness.