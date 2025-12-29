United Front: Opposition Sets Strategy for Goa Assembly Clash
The Congress is organizing a strategy meeting with opposition MLAs ahead of the Goa legislative assembly session on January 12. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao aims to unify efforts to challenge the BJP government, highlighting concerns over narcotics, accidents, and environmental destruction.
The Congress party is set to convene a strategy meeting with opposition MLAs, aiming to challenge the BJP government during the Goa legislative assembly session beginning January 12. This plan was discussed in a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Panaji, chaired by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.
Alemao told reporters that a meeting with Opposition MLAs is scheduled for early January to formulate a unified strategy. "The current scene in Goa is distressing, with nightclub deaths, rising narcotic supply, road accidents, and environmental degradation. The public is disillusioned with this government," Alemao stated.
He emphasized that the opposition intends to voice public grievances in the assembly, seeking accountability for government failures, particularly criticizing the BJP for unfulfilled electoral promises like free LPG cylinders and unemployment benefits.
