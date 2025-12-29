Left Menu

United Front: Opposition Sets Strategy for Goa Assembly Clash

The Congress is organizing a strategy meeting with opposition MLAs ahead of the Goa legislative assembly session on January 12. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao aims to unify efforts to challenge the BJP government, highlighting concerns over narcotics, accidents, and environmental destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:51 IST
United Front: Opposition Sets Strategy for Goa Assembly Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to convene a strategy meeting with opposition MLAs, aiming to challenge the BJP government during the Goa legislative assembly session beginning January 12. This plan was discussed in a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Panaji, chaired by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Alemao told reporters that a meeting with Opposition MLAs is scheduled for early January to formulate a unified strategy. "The current scene in Goa is distressing, with nightclub deaths, rising narcotic supply, road accidents, and environmental degradation. The public is disillusioned with this government," Alemao stated.

He emphasized that the opposition intends to voice public grievances in the assembly, seeking accountability for government failures, particularly criticizing the BJP for unfulfilled electoral promises like free LPG cylinders and unemployment benefits.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global
3
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

 India
4
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025