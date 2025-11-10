Bajaj Consumer Care Achieves 33% Profit Surge in Q2

FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd has announced a substantial 33% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ending September 30. This impressive growth is attributed to a surge in sales, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Compared to last year's corresponding quarter, where the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.85 crore, this year's second-quarter financials demonstrate notable progress. The firm's consolidated total revenue from operations reached Rs 265.27 crore, up from Rs 233.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

The revenue boost is largely due to higher sales of goods, which amounted to Rs 261.41 crore, compared to Rs 230.63 crore last year. Concurrently, the company's expenses for the second quarter rose to Rs 221.7 crore, an increase from Rs 204 crore in the prior year's period.

(With inputs from agencies.)