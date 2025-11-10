Urs-e-Razvi: Spiritual Gathering that Champions Social Reform

The Urs-e-Razvi in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, led by Farmaan Hasan Khan, emerged as a unique blend of spirituality and social reform. Known for its commemoration of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, this year's event laid significant emphasis on humanitarian efforts alongside traditional observance.

Demonstrating a commitment to faith through tangible service, Khan's initiatives included over 3,500 free surgeries for patients lacking economic means. Healthcare professionals nationwide participated, focusing on cataracts, kidney issues, gallstones, hernia, and various women's health conditions.

Beyond healthcare, the event championed educational support for 107 students, spanning NEET aspirants and schoolchildren. Furthermore, to foster female empowerment, free computer and digital skills programs for girls were launched. Environmental concerns were also addressed with a pledge to plant 107 trees, encapsulating the Urs's broader mission of driving social progress through faith.

