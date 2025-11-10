Mallika Singh's 'Pray For You': A Harmonious Journey of Reflection and Strength

Mallika Singh, a renowned singer, songwriter, and composer, is set to release her new single 'Pray For You' on November 11, 2025, under Believe Music. Written and composed entirely by Singh, the track offers an emotional exploration of resilience and peace through pain.

Described as a mid-tempo ballad, 'Pray For You' features cinematic layers and a blend of English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics, reflecting Singh's Indian roots and international influences. The song's production includes GRAMMY-nominated Erik 'Bluetooth' Griggs, known for his work with Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks.

Singh describes the song as a testament to finding peace through wishing well for others amidst pain. Her versatile musical journey and collaborations with international artists have contributed to a globally resonant sound. The single will be available on all digital platforms starting November 11, 2025.

