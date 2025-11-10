Left Menu

Mallika Singh's 'Pray For You': A Harmonious Journey of Reflection and Strength

Mallika Singh's new single 'Pray For You', releasing on November 11, 2025, under Believe Music, encapsulates an emotional exploration through vulnerability and resilience. The song, produced by Grammy-nominated Erik Griggs, blends cultural influences and modern pop with Singh's personal journey of finding peace and new beginnings.

Singer-Songwriter Mallika Singh Introduces Her Cross-Cultural Music with Debut Single 'Pray For You'. Image Credit: ANI
Mallika Singh, a renowned singer, songwriter, and composer, is set to release her new single 'Pray For You' on November 11, 2025, under Believe Music. Written and composed entirely by Singh, the track offers an emotional exploration of resilience and peace through pain.

Described as a mid-tempo ballad, 'Pray For You' features cinematic layers and a blend of English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics, reflecting Singh's Indian roots and international influences. The song's production includes GRAMMY-nominated Erik 'Bluetooth' Griggs, known for his work with Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks.

Singh describes the song as a testament to finding peace through wishing well for others amidst pain. Her versatile musical journey and collaborations with international artists have contributed to a globally resonant sound. The single will be available on all digital platforms starting November 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

