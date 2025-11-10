Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Shrinks Net Loss Amid Rising ARPU

Vodafone Idea, a telecom operator, reported a reduced net loss of Rs 5,524 crore for the second quarter ending September 205. Revenue increased by 2.4% to Rs 11,195 crore, while ARPU grew 8.7% thanks to customer upgrades and tariff hikes. Total debt is Rs 2,02,951 crore.

Vodafone Idea, a beleaguered telecom service provider, announced a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore for Q2 ending September 205, compared to Rs 71,75.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

The firm reported a 2.4% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 11,195 crore, up from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year earlier.

Average revenue per user climbed 8.7% to Rs 180 due to customer upgrades and tariff hikes. However, total debt still looms large at Rs 2,02,951 crore for the reported period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

