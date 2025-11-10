Sky Freeze: U.S. Airlines Grounded Amid Government Shutdown

Amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, airlines face severe disruptions, with over 1,500 flights canceled on Monday alone. This marks the fourth consecutive day of significant cancellations due to government-mandated flight cuts and air traffic controller shortages.

Contributing to the chaos, a winter storm in Chicago added to the turmoil in air travel, leading the FAA to suspend general aviation traffic at key airports, including Chicago O'Hare. The ongoing shutdown, reaching a record 40 days, has strained air traffic controllers.

In a potential turning point, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill to end the shutdown. However, the FAA has implemented gradual reductions in flights with an increase planned for November 14 due to safety concerns. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasizes the need for improved staffing data before restoring full operations.

