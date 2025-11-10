Left Menu

Sky Freeze: U.S. Airlines Grounded Amid Government Shutdown

Airlines in the U.S. have faced significant cancellations due to flight cuts and staffing shortages amidst a prolonged government shutdown. Winter storms in Chicago exacerbated the situation, prompting the FAA to further reduce flights. A Senate-approved bill may bring an end to the shutdown crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:13 IST
Sky Freeze: U.S. Airlines Grounded Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, airlines face severe disruptions, with over 1,500 flights canceled on Monday alone. This marks the fourth consecutive day of significant cancellations due to government-mandated flight cuts and air traffic controller shortages.

Contributing to the chaos, a winter storm in Chicago added to the turmoil in air travel, leading the FAA to suspend general aviation traffic at key airports, including Chicago O'Hare. The ongoing shutdown, reaching a record 40 days, has strained air traffic controllers.

In a potential turning point, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill to end the shutdown. However, the FAA has implemented gradual reductions in flights with an increase planned for November 14 due to safety concerns. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasizes the need for improved staffing data before restoring full operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi on High Alert: Security Amplified After Explosive Seizure

Delhi on High Alert: Security Amplified After Explosive Seizure

 India
2
Ganguly Calls for Shami's Return to Indian Cricket: Skill and Fitness Back on Track

Ganguly Calls for Shami's Return to Indian Cricket: Skill and Fitness Back o...

 India
3
Delhi HC Shields Jaya Bachchan's Personality Rights

Delhi HC Shields Jaya Bachchan's Personality Rights

 India
4
From Rebel to Ruler: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Historic White House Visit

From Rebel to Ruler: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Historic White House Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025