IRB Infrastructure Achieves Impressive Toll Revenue Growth in October 2025

IRB Infrastructure has announced a commendable 9 percent year-on-year rise in toll revenue, totaling Rs 682 crore for October 2025, according to a recent exchange filing.

The company credits its strong performance to contributions from 22 BOT and ToT assets, notably the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra, which added Rs 150.5 crore to the month's takings, an increase from the previous year's Rs 142.6 crore. Meanwhile, the IRB Golconda Expressway contributed Rs 73.8 crore, and the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway contributed Rs 73 crore.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infra, expressed optimism in maintaining this positive trajectory, emphasizing the diminishing impact of the extended monsoon on traffic growth. IRB continues to assert its role as a leader in India's transport infrastructure sector.

