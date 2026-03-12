Man Arrested for Alleged Abduction of Teen Girl in Kudwar

A man has been detained in connection with the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl in Kudwar, police reported on Thursday.

Identified as Suraj Saroj, a resident of Amethi district, the accused has been incarcerated. Reportedly, the girl was abducted from a village under the jurisdiction of the Kudwar police station on March 3.

The father of the teenager lodged a complaint on March 9, charging Saroj with taking his daughter while the family was not at home. Additionally, the father claimed that on March 8, Saroj sent him an audio message with threats and declared he was beyond legal action. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was rescued on March 9. Saroj was apprehended on Wednesday at the Gomti bridge in Kudwar town and was presented in court on Thursday, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)