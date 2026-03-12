Man Arrested for Alleged Abduction of Teen Girl in Kudwar
A man named Suraj Saroj has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl from Kudwar village. The girl's father reported the incident on March 9, stating that Saroj abducted his daughter on March 3. Saroj was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
A man has been detained in connection with the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl in Kudwar, police reported on Thursday.
Identified as Suraj Saroj, a resident of Amethi district, the accused has been incarcerated. Reportedly, the girl was abducted from a village under the jurisdiction of the Kudwar police station on March 3.
The father of the teenager lodged a complaint on March 9, charging Saroj with taking his daughter while the family was not at home. Additionally, the father claimed that on March 8, Saroj sent him an audio message with threats and declared he was beyond legal action. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was rescued on March 9. Saroj was apprehended on Wednesday at the Gomti bridge in Kudwar town and was presented in court on Thursday, where he was remanded to judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan ACB Busts Corruption: Patwari and Operators Arrested
Crackdown on Fraud: Rajasthan Police Dismantles Deceptive Investment Scheme
Police respond to a report of an active shooter at a synagogue in Michigan where smoke is billowing from the building, reports AP.
Nagaland's Stand Against Unjust Fees for Police Trainees
Online Gaming Scam Busted: Seven Arrested, Devices Seized