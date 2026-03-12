Modi Addresses Energy Security Amid Global Challenges at NXT Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns about LPG supply and energy security at the NXT Summit, highlighting India's role amidst the global crisis in West Asia. Modi warned against black-market activities and stressed the collaborative effort needed from all sectors to navigate the challenges while pushing for a developed India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a defiant tone against attempts to create panic over India's LPG situation during his speech at the NXT Summit.
He highlighted the global impact of the West Asian crisis, affirming measures to protect India's energy interests while cautioning against black-marketers exploiting the situation.
Modi called for a united approach from various sectors to face the challenges, emphasizing India's evolving role on the global stage and its journey towards becoming a developed nation.
