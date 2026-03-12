Modi Addresses Energy Security Amid Global Challenges at NXT Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a defiant tone against attempts to create panic over India's LPG situation during his speech at the NXT Summit.

He highlighted the global impact of the West Asian crisis, affirming measures to protect India's energy interests while cautioning against black-marketers exploiting the situation.

Modi called for a united approach from various sectors to face the challenges, emphasizing India's evolving role on the global stage and its journey towards becoming a developed nation.

