Left Menu

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

A bus carrying teens from a camp overturned on a Southern California mountain road, leading to 20 hospitalizations. The crash occurred on a winding section of State Route 330 near Running Springs. The California Highway Patrol is investigating without reports of fire or hazardous materials being involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Runningsprings | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:19 IST
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing incident, a bus transporting teens returning from camp experienced a crash on a winding mountain road in Southern California, leaving 20 individuals hospitalized. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred at a curve on State Route 330 near Running Springs.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 26 passengers were treated at the scene, with three suffering major injuries. Emergency response teams found the vehicle on its side, and passengers making their way out through a roof hatch.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash, which prompted a temporary closure of the route. Fortunately, no fires or hazardous material exposures were reported.

TRENDING

1
Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze

Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze

 Global
2
Russian Envoy Blames NATO for Ukraine Conflict

Russian Envoy Blames NATO for Ukraine Conflict

 India
3
Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges

Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges

 South Africa
4
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025