Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

In a harrowing incident, a bus transporting teens returning from camp experienced a crash on a winding mountain road in Southern California, leaving 20 individuals hospitalized. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred at a curve on State Route 330 near Running Springs.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 26 passengers were treated at the scene, with three suffering major injuries. Emergency response teams found the vehicle on its side, and passengers making their way out through a roof hatch.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash, which prompted a temporary closure of the route. Fortunately, no fires or hazardous material exposures were reported.