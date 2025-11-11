Chaos in the Skies: U.S. Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. aviation system is experiencing significant disruptions as air traffic controllers work without pay during the government shutdown. President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that air traffic controllers return to work, as travelers endure flight cancellations and delays. The President's comments followed increased controller absences, attributed to the need for second jobs or lack of affordable child care.

As the government shutdown stretches into its 41st day, an airline trade group reported that 1.2 million customers faced flight delays or cancellations over the weekend. Trump's threat to reduce pay for non-returning controllers was accompanied by a promise of $10,000 bonuses for those who continued working. Meanwhile, questions remain about how these promises will be implemented under the existing union contract.

Flight cancellations are expected to rise as staffing shortages worsen. The FAA had staffing issues across numerous air traffic facilities, prompting grounded flights and slowed operations at major airports. As Congress negotiates a resolution to the shutdown, travelers and airlines alike seek a return to normalcy, with lingering questions about the system's resilience.