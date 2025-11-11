Chaos in the Skies: U.S. Government Shutdown Grounds Flights
The U.S. government shutdown has severely impacted air travel, causing massive flight delays and cancellations. President Trump demands air traffic controllers return to work, threatening pay cuts for absentees. Despite Senate moves towards a resolution, the situation remains dire with widespread staffing shortages exacerbating travel chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:05 IST
Travel chaos continues across the U.S. as the government shutdown severely disrupts air travel, with President Donald Trump demanding air traffic controllers return to work immediately amid staffing shortages.
As millions of travelers face flight cancellations, Trump's social media threats to dock pay and offer bonuses have sparked controversy, without clear financial backing or contractual basis.
Amidst this turbulence, the longest shutdown in U.S. history edges towards resolution, yet uncertainty looms over when full operations will resume, leaving airline executives grim about immediate relief.
