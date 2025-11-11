Chaos in the Skies: U.S. Government Shutdown Grounds Flights

Travel chaos continues across the U.S. as the government shutdown severely disrupts air travel, with President Donald Trump demanding air traffic controllers return to work immediately amid staffing shortages.

As millions of travelers face flight cancellations, Trump's social media threats to dock pay and offer bonuses have sparked controversy, without clear financial backing or contractual basis.

Amidst this turbulence, the longest shutdown in U.S. history edges towards resolution, yet uncertainty looms over when full operations will resume, leaving airline executives grim about immediate relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)