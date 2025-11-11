Left Menu

Reliance Power Turns Profit Amidst Rising Revenues

Reliance Power reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore for Q2FY26, rebounding from a loss of Rs 352 crore in Q2FY25. The company's income rose to Rs 2,067 crore, and it announced a plan to raise USD 600 million for growth through foreign currency convertible bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power reported a significant turnaround in financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, posting a net profit of Rs 87 crore. This positive result was driven by an increase in revenues compared to the same period last year.

The company, a part of the Reliance Group, had faced a considerable loss of Rs 352 crore in the second quarter of FY25, as revealed in a media statement issued late Monday. However, robust revenue growth, with the total income reaching Rs 2,067 crore, up from Rs 1,963 crore a year ago, aided the recovery.

In a strategic move to sustain growth, the board has approved seeking an enabling resolution to raise up to USD 600 million through foreign currency convertible bonds. Reliance Power's operational portfolio includes 5,305 megawatts in power generation, notably featuring the 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

