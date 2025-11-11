Transforming Visakha: A Modern Economic Powerhouse
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a plan to develop the Visakha Economic Region as a major growth hub. The initiative will focus on industrial and infrastructural development, green energy projects, and transforming Vizag into a global IT and healthcare hub.
In a bold strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans to transform the Visakha Economic Region, which extends from Srikakulam to Konaseema districts, into a powerhouse of growth.
During a crucial review meeting, Naidu underscored the significance of converting this region into a thriving industrial and infrastructural hub. Key focal points include improving cargo capabilities between Mulapeta and Kakinada Ports, critical for states such as Odisha and Maharashtra.
Furthermore, Naidu emphasized the development of a coastal corridor to boost trade, along with promoting green energy, IT advancements and healthcare tourism, positioning Vizag as a global leader with substantial investment opportunities anticipated to reach up to USD 115 billion.
