Left Menu

Transforming Visakha: A Modern Economic Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a plan to develop the Visakha Economic Region as a major growth hub. The initiative will focus on industrial and infrastructural development, green energy projects, and transforming Vizag into a global IT and healthcare hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:41 IST
Transforming Visakha: A Modern Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans to transform the Visakha Economic Region, which extends from Srikakulam to Konaseema districts, into a powerhouse of growth.

During a crucial review meeting, Naidu underscored the significance of converting this region into a thriving industrial and infrastructural hub. Key focal points include improving cargo capabilities between Mulapeta and Kakinada Ports, critical for states such as Odisha and Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Naidu emphasized the development of a coastal corridor to boost trade, along with promoting green energy, IT advancements and healthcare tourism, positioning Vizag as a global leader with substantial investment opportunities anticipated to reach up to USD 115 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Drive to Attract Private Investment in Energy

China's Drive to Attract Private Investment in Energy

 China
2
Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

 India
3
Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

 India
4
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025