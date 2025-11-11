Axis Bank Pledges to Rebuild Hope in Himachal's Mandi District

In a major move under its corporate social responsibility initiative, Axis Bank has pledged support to the disaster-affected Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, India. The bank announced plans to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters for displaced families, revealed on Tuesday in a meeting attended by Axis Bank's North Zone Head Abhishek Parashar, State Head Varun Sharma, and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over.

Focusing on the severely hit Seraj Assembly segment, the shelters will feature heat insulation, PCC flooring, kitchen slabs, and basic electrical fittings to provide a safe and dignified environment for families who lost their homes. Additionally, Axis Bank is installing 15 community toilet units, each designed to cater to three to six families, equipped with water tanks, stainless steel sinks, and CPVC pipe fittings to uphold sanitation in the impacted areas.

The bank's initiative extends beyond mere construction, as it includes logistical and administrative aid such as beneficiary identification and vendor onboarding. Particular attention is being given to assist vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities, ensuring that the shelters offer immediate and long-term resilience, adaptable for future emergencies. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to Axis Bank, highlighting the effort's role in aiding disaster-hit families and enhancing the state's disaster preparedness. Earlier, the Chief Minister helped distribute Rs. 81.28 crore in aid to 4,914 beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer at an event in Mandi.