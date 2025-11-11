Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip announces the 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale' from Nov 11-15, 2025, offering significant discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. Customers can use promo code 'EMTUNWRAP' for savings and enjoy additional offers with certain credit cards, aiming to boost festive season travel plans.

EaseMyTrip, a prominent player in India's online travel sector, has unveiled its 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale', a carefully curated initiative aimed at helping travelers secure optimal fares during the bustling Christmas and New Year holidays. This sale, taking place from November 11 to 15, 2025, promises exciting deals and time-limited discounts across various travel categories such as flights, hotels, holidays, buses, and cabs.

To access these enticing offers, customers are encouraged to use the promo code 'EMTUNWRAP' via the EaseMyTrip app or website. Furthermore, special discounts are available for those booking with AU Small Finance Bank and HSBC credit cards. Notably, high spenders will have the opportunity to win giveaways, and additional offers are available from partner brands such as Marks & Spencer, IGP, and Spykar.

For the 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale', EaseMyTrip has partnered with reputable airlines including Air Canada, Air France, Air India, among others, and prestigious hotels, like Aceotel and Club Mahindra, to offer competitive rates. The sale also extends to holiday packages across diverse destinations like Goa, Europe, and Thailand. According to Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, the initiative aims to provide exceptional value and make winter travel more affordable.

