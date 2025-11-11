Left Menu

Supreme Auto Carrier Pioneers Eco-Friendly Logistics with CNG Trailer Launch

Supreme Auto Carrier, in collaboration with Toyota Logistics, has launched its first CNG-powered trailer, marking a significant step in sustainable transportation in India. This initiative aligns with national goals for green mobility and demonstrates the company's commitment to eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST
Vikrant Gupta, Director, Supreme Auto Carrier present to announce the collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI) to launch its first CNG-powered trailer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward eco-friendly transportation, Supreme Auto Carrier, a division of the Supreme Group, has unveiled its first CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) powered trailer in collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI). This landmark development is a testament to both their commitment to sustainable practices and the reduction of carbon footprints in India's auto transport sector.

The launch is part of Supreme Group's vision to support India's green mobility goals and aligns with the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission and FAME II Scheme. By integrating CNG technology, the new trailer promises lower emissions, enhanced fuel efficiency, and reduced operational costs, contributing to India's Net Zero 2070 objectives.

Last month, Supreme Auto Carrier showcased its leadership in innovative logistics with a successful NMG railway movement for automotive giants Mahindra and Skoda Volkswagen. This operation bolstered its standing in the multi-modal transport sector, highlighting its capacity to combine sustainability with scalable solutions. The company continues to transform vehicle mobility across India through cleaner and smarter logistics strategies, underscoring its dedication to innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

