Supreme Auto Carrier Pioneers Eco-Friendly Logistics with CNG Trailer Launch

In a significant step toward eco-friendly transportation, Supreme Auto Carrier, a division of the Supreme Group, has unveiled its first CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) powered trailer in collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI). This landmark development is a testament to both their commitment to sustainable practices and the reduction of carbon footprints in India's auto transport sector.

The launch is part of Supreme Group's vision to support India's green mobility goals and aligns with the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission and FAME II Scheme. By integrating CNG technology, the new trailer promises lower emissions, enhanced fuel efficiency, and reduced operational costs, contributing to India's Net Zero 2070 objectives.

Last month, Supreme Auto Carrier showcased its leadership in innovative logistics with a successful NMG railway movement for automotive giants Mahindra and Skoda Volkswagen. This operation bolstered its standing in the multi-modal transport sector, highlighting its capacity to combine sustainability with scalable solutions. The company continues to transform vehicle mobility across India through cleaner and smarter logistics strategies, underscoring its dedication to innovation and sustainability.

