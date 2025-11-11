Philips Launches 'Happy Honeymoon Travels' to Enrich Newlywed Lives

In an effort to enrich the lives of newlyweds, Philips Home Appliances has unveiled its latest wedding campaign, 'Happy Honeymoon Travels'. This initiative, launched on November 5th, runs until December 15th and aims to bring ease and delight to newlywed life through smart, meaningful home appliances.

The campaign offers a variety of enticing prizes for customers purchasing Philips products worth Rs. 1,000 or more. Highlights include daily wins of Philips Dual Basket Air fryers, weekly Rs. 75,000 travel vouchers, and a grand prize of a Rs. 2,00,000 travel voucher, ensuring excitement and engagement for consumers.

Philips' campaign reflects a deep understanding of the needs and desires of young Indian couples as they embark on married life. By bundling highly-regarded products such as Airfryers, Garment Steamers, and Coffee Machines, Philips is committed to providing style, convenience, and a sense of celebration in the process of turning houses into homes.