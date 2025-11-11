Mumbai's Real Estate Surges With $1.2 Billion Investment Boom in 2025
Mumbai witnessed over USD 1.2 billion in institutional real estate investments in the first nine months of 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year past the billion-dollar threshold. With national investments reaching USD 4.7 billion, the sector remains robust, further strengthened by foreign and domestic capital, and transformative infrastructure projects.
- Country:
- India
In a striking show of resilience, Mumbai's real estate market has attracted institutional investments surpassing USD 1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025. This marks the fourth year in succession that the city has exceeded the billion-dollar threshold, as revealed in Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report. The burgeoning inflow highlights Mumbai's recovery to pre-pandemic levels and reaffirms its stature as a prime destination for global and domestic capital inflows.
Nationally, India secured USD 4.7 billion in institutional investments across private equity and REITs, reflecting unwavering investor faith in the commercial real estate sector. The year is poised to conclude with investments totaling USD 6-6.5 billion, potentially making it the second-best on record. Domestic institutions now represent 48% of the total inflows, with their share expanding significantly over recent years. Meanwhile, foreign investors, accounting for the remaining 52%, have bolstered market stability amid cross-border volatility.
Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets, attributes Mumbai's allure to strong fundamentals and infrastructure enhancements, exemplified by projects like the Trans Harbour Link. Vivek K Chandy of JSA Advocates & Solicitors echoes confidence in both southern and northern Indian markets. The city's investments are diversified, with significant inflows directed towards residential and office assets, illustrating Mumbai's broadening real estate base.
(With inputs from agencies.)