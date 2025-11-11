Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction
A UPSRTC bus carrying 45 passengers lost control, allegedly due to a speeding truck, colliding with a roundabout and injuring at least 15 people near a university intersection. The driver has been detained with eyewitnesses blaming intoxication, while police initiate investigations.
A chaotic scene unfolded near a university intersection as a UPSRTC bus allegedly lost control, resulting in a crash that injured at least 15 passengers, according to police reports on Tuesday.
While the bus driver, Rambabu, claimed he swerved to avoid a speeding DCM truck, eyewitnesses and some passengers accused him of being intoxicated. Among the injured was 55-year-old Gujarati Devi, who suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
Police have detained the driver for questioning and have ordered a medical examination. They are also attempting to trace the DCM truck involved in the incident.
