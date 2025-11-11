Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

A chaotic scene unfolded near a university intersection as a UPSRTC bus allegedly lost control, resulting in a crash that injured at least 15 passengers, according to police reports on Tuesday.

While the bus driver, Rambabu, claimed he swerved to avoid a speeding DCM truck, eyewitnesses and some passengers accused him of being intoxicated. Among the injured was 55-year-old Gujarati Devi, who suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have detained the driver for questioning and have ordered a medical examination. They are also attempting to trace the DCM truck involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)