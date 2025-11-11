Left Menu

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

A UPSRTC bus carrying 45 passengers lost control, allegedly due to a speeding truck, colliding with a roundabout and injuring at least 15 people near a university intersection. The driver has been detained with eyewitnesses blaming intoxication, while police initiate investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:41 IST
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene unfolded near a university intersection as a UPSRTC bus allegedly lost control, resulting in a crash that injured at least 15 passengers, according to police reports on Tuesday.

While the bus driver, Rambabu, claimed he swerved to avoid a speeding DCM truck, eyewitnesses and some passengers accused him of being intoxicated. Among the injured was 55-year-old Gujarati Devi, who suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have detained the driver for questioning and have ordered a medical examination. They are also attempting to trace the DCM truck involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aubameyang's Last Shot at World Cup Glory with Gabon

Aubameyang's Last Shot at World Cup Glory with Gabon

 Morocco
2
Controversy Erupts Over Financial Scheme in West Bengal

Controversy Erupts Over Financial Scheme in West Bengal

 India
3
Thermax Reports 40% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Challenges

Thermax Reports 40% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Challenges

 India
4
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025