Astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri's Illuminating Encounter with West Bengal Governor

Dr Sohini Sastri, a distinguished astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist, with the honour of two President's Awards, recently engaged in a meaningful dialogue with West Bengal Governor Dr C. V. Ananda Bose at the Governor's House.

During the meeting, they delved into discussions on various topics including spirituality, modern astrology, and social welfare. Dr Sastri, acclaimed for her global contributions, presented the Governor with 'Corporate and Professional Astrology,' one of her treasured works. The Governor lauded Dr Sastri's extensive knowledge and her significant influence in astrology.

He reciprocated her gesture with a special gift, demonstrating mutual respect and admiration. Dr Sastri expressed her gratitude for the Governor's encouragement, motivated to continue her dedication to societal betterment through her astrological expertise and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)