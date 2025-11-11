FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Economic Shifts

The London-based FTSE 100 index soared to a new intraday record on Tuesday, benefitting from a declining pound influenced by recent economic indicators showing increased unemployment and slowing wage growth.

Boosted by favorable quarterly results, AstraZeneca stock surged to an all-time high, further establishing its dominance as the UK's most extensive listed company.

With unemployment rising to a four-year peak and wage growth decelerating, anticipation for a possible Bank of England rate reduction in December is increasing, according to Deutsche Bank economists.