JB Chemicals Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced a 19% increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, rising to Rs 208 crore. The company saw revenue from operations up to Rs 1,085 crore, with domestic and international sales contributing significantly. Shares rose 0.73% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced impressive financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, with a net profit surge of 19% year-on-year to Rs 208 crore. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 175 crore profit recorded in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations reached Rs 1,085 crore, up from Rs 1,001 crore in the comparable year-ago period. Notably, the domestic formulations business alone accounted for Rs 644 crore in revenue, showcasing a steady upward trajectory from last year's Rs 588 crore.

International sales also contributed to the growth, registering a 7% increase year-on-year to Rs 441 crore. Reflecting investor confidence, shares of the company concluded Tuesday's trading session at a 0.73% rise, closing at Rs 1,826.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

