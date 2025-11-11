Sky-High 'Window' Controversy: Passengers Sue United Airlines Over Missing Windows

United Airlines is embroiled in legal trouble as it faces accusations of misleading passengers by charging more for window seats that failed to offer actual windows. This lawsuit, which targets both United and Delta Air Lines, claims the airlines' seat labeling misled customers, resulting in unexpected disappointments during flights.

The issue surfaced with passengers onboard Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 aircraft, where some alleged 'window' seats lacked exterior views. United Airlines defends its stance, stating that while these seats were labeled 'window' for identification purposes, no contractual guarantee for an actual window view was made.

Carter Greenbaum, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, criticized United's explanations, calling them manipulative. He argues that passengers paid extra under the assumption of receiving window seats offering views, which are often preferred for various personal reasons. The class action seeks financial compensation for over a million passengers who allegedly paid extra for these misrepresented seats.